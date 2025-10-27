National News
ticker

Chief says he was behind legal threat that got boats banned on Clear Lake

October 27, 2025 121 views

By Connor McDowell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun CLEAR LAKE — The chief of a western Manitoba First Nation is taking responsibility for the boat ban at Clear Lake, saying he threatened Parks Canada with legal action if motorboats were allowed back this year. Chief Dwayne Sonny Blackbird of Keeseekoowenin Ojibway First Nation told the Sun Friday that he called an official at Riding Mountain National Park last spring and threatened to take action if boats were reintroduced. The action came from his deep interest in the health of the lake, he said. “It’s supposed to be protected for future generations,” Blackbird said. “And it doesn’t look like that. That’s why I’m here.” The boat ban came shortly after his phone call, he said. Parks Canada announced the boat…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

James Cree Nation Chief ffended by mandatory federal branding on Orange Shirt Day funding

October 27, 2025 97

By Alessia Passafiume The chief of James Smith Cree Nation says he’s offended by Ottawa’s requirement…

Read more
National News

Alberta’s latest pipeline push dredges up ghosts of projects past

October 27, 2025 114

By Lauren Krugel Few are as acquainted with Canada’s graveyard of defunct oil pipelines as Alex…

Read more