Chief says he was behind legal threat that got boats banned on Clear Lake

By Connor McDowell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun CLEAR LAKE — The chief of a western Manitoba First Nation is taking responsibility for the boat ban at Clear Lake, saying he threatened Parks Canada with legal action if motorboats were allowed back this year. Chief Dwayne Sonny Blackbird of Keeseekoowenin Ojibway First Nation told the Sun Friday that he called an official at Riding Mountain National Park last spring and threatened to take action if boats were reintroduced. The action came from his deep interest in the health of the lake, he said. “It’s supposed to be protected for future generations,” Blackbird said. “And it doesn’t look like that. That’s why I’m here.” The boat ban came shortly after his phone call, he said. Parks Canada announced the boat…