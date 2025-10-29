Local News
Six Nations Elected Council heading to courts over massive land rights case

October 29, 2025 166 views
Former Six Nations lands employee Phil Monture and Lonny Bomberry, SNEC lands and resources director, answer questions on coming land rights court battle.

Six Nations Elected Council massive land rights case heading to court highlight of Haldimand Treaty Day By Carly McHugh Writer It was a day of observation, education and burning questions from the Six Nations community. The Six Nations Lands and Resources department held their inaugural Haldimand Treaty Day event Oct. 25th at the Woodland Cultural Centre. The day’s activities were intended to not only provide updates about the upcoming Haldimand Treaty litigation on Oct. 5, 2026, but also allow the community to share their thoughts about how the federal and provincial governments’ denial of the treaty has affected Six Nations. Lands and Resources director Lonny Bomberry and Phil Monture of Nativelands, Ltd. provided an overview of the case launched in 1995 and centred around the 1784 Haldimand Proclamation. As one…

