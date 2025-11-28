National News
Manitoba legislature members trade insults over tofu, lattes and criminal past

November 28, 2025 161 views

By Steve Lambert Tofu-eaters. Misogynists. Criminal. The insults have been flying fast and furious at the Manitoba legislature, where even Tom Lindsey, the Speaker who is in charge of maintaining order, got into it by calling one legislature member “not that clever.” Both the governing New Democrats and Opposition Progressive Conservatives agree decorum in the chamber has been very poor, but each side blames the other. With high school students watching part of the proceedings from the public gallery, Lindsey later said question period was shameful and an embarrassment. The Tories have been bringing up Premier Wab Kinew’s well-known criminal past — convictions two decades ago for which he was later granted a pardon. Kinew has accused Tory Leader Obby Khan of being a bigot over transgender rights, and NDP…

