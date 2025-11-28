National News
ticker

A dangerous road for B.C. and Alberta wildlife is getting safer

November 28, 2025 172 views

By Ainslie Cruickshank, The Narwhal At least 12,959 wild animals died on B.C. roads and highways between January 2023 and May 2025. That’s only the fraction of animals killed by vehicles captured in the provincial wildlife accident-reporting system. Animals that fled the roadside before succumbing to their injuries and scores of amphibians crushed by passing cars often aren’t counted, meaning the true toll is likely much greater. It’s not just wildlife at risk when cars hit animals. People can be seriously injured or killed, too. These collisions can also be expensive. In B.C. they can cost about $40 million in insurance claims alone each year, according to estimates from Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC) based on data from 2009-2013. A spokesperson for ICBC said they could not provide updated…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Manitoba legislature members trade insults over tofu, lattes and criminal past

November 28, 2025 161

By Steve Lambert Tofu-eaters. Misogynists. Criminal. The insults have been flying fast and furious at the…

Read more
National News

Alberta gets its way in deal with Ottawa

November 28, 2025 167

By Natasha Bulowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has long…

Read more