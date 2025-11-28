A dangerous road for B.C. and Alberta wildlife is getting safer

By Ainslie Cruickshank, The Narwhal At least 12,959 wild animals died on B.C. roads and highways between January 2023 and May 2025. That’s only the fraction of animals killed by vehicles captured in the provincial wildlife accident-reporting system. Animals that fled the roadside before succumbing to their injuries and scores of amphibians crushed by passing cars often aren’t counted, meaning the true toll is likely much greater. It’s not just wildlife at risk when cars hit animals. People can be seriously injured or killed, too. These collisions can also be expensive. In B.C. they can cost about $40 million in insurance claims alone each year, according to estimates from Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC) based on data from 2009-2013. A spokesperson for ICBC said they could not provide updated…
