Alberta gets its way in deal with Ottawa

By Natasha Bulowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has long demanded the federal government roll back climate policies, further support its highly polluting fossil fuel sector, and threatened a constitutional unity crisis if she doesn’t get her way. On Thursday, Prime Minister Mark Carney blinked. The two leaders signed a memorandum of understanding that immediately exempts Alberta from clean electricity regulations and abandons the proposed cap on oil and gas emissions, while offering federal support to build a new bitumen pipeline from the oilsands, through the Rockies and dense forests of Indigenous nations, until it reaches the BC coast where the oil would be loaded onto tankers and shipped through a marine protected area. The MOU states a new “bitumen pipeline to Asian markets”…



