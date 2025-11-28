National News
ticker

Alberta gets its way in deal with Ottawa

November 28, 2025 167 views

By Natasha Bulowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has long demanded the federal government roll back climate policies, further support its highly polluting fossil fuel sector, and threatened a constitutional unity crisis if she doesn’t get her way. On Thursday, Prime Minister Mark Carney blinked. The two leaders signed a memorandum of understanding that immediately exempts Alberta from clean electricity regulations and abandons the proposed cap on oil and gas emissions, while offering federal support to build a new bitumen pipeline from the oilsands, through the Rockies and dense forests of Indigenous nations, until it reaches the BC coast where the oil would be loaded onto tankers and shipped through a marine protected area. The MOU states a new “bitumen pipeline to Asian markets”…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Manitoba legislature members trade insults over tofu, lattes and criminal past

November 28, 2025 161

By Steve Lambert Tofu-eaters. Misogynists. Criminal. The insults have been flying fast and furious at the…

Read more
National News

A dangerous road for B.C. and Alberta wildlife is getting safer

November 28, 2025 173

By Ainslie Cruickshank, The Narwhal At least 12,959 wild animals died on B.C. roads and highways…

Read more