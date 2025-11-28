National News
Ottawa, Alberta’s ‘pipe dream’ faces surge of resistance in BC

November 28, 2025 175 views

By Rochelle Baker, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Prime Minister Mark Carney’s agreement with Alberta for a potential pipeline has unleashed a tsunami of opposition on the West Coast. BC Premier David Eby described the federal memorandum of understanding (MOU) crafted with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on Thursday as an “energy vampire” and a “distraction” that could compromise real ready-to-deliver projects in the province. Unlike the Alberta pipeline proposal that has neither a proponent, route, nor private financial backer — and that is dogged by strong First Nations opposition — BC has a suite of projects advanced and underway that will benefit all of Canada, Eby said, including LNG projects, port expansions, the North Coast Transmission Line and an associated $50 billion in mining projects. “My anxiety about…

