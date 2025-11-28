National News
National School Food Program Expanding

November 28, 2025 211 views

By Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder Legislative Secretary for Education, Barret Kropf, and Secretary of State, the Honourable Buckley Belanger, on behalf of Secretary of State (Children and Youth), the Honourable Anna Gainey, announced the next phase of the National School Food Program in Saskatchewan, which will provide funding to school divisions across the province to expand existing or develop new food programs. Earlier this year, the Governments of Saskatchewan and Canada signed a $15.8 million three-year agreement under the National School Food Program. Through the agreement, the Government of Saskatchewan is providing $6.4 million of federal funding to school divisions in the 2025-26 school year to support programs that are responsive to the needs of students attending urban, rural or northern schools. Jesse Green, Communications Officer,…

