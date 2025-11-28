First Nations leader says pipeline MOU changes nothing, tanker ban is non-negotiable

By Ashley Joannou and Wolfgang Depner The president of the Coastal First Nations in British Columbia says the signing of a memorandum of understanding by Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on an proposed oil pipeline to the West Coast “does nothing” to increase the chances it will happen. Marilyn Slett says in a statement that a tanker ban on the north coast “is not up for negotiation,” and the First Nations “will never tolerate any exemptions or carveouts, period.” She also says the nations have “zero interest” in co-owning or benefiting from a project she says has the potential to destroy their way of life, citing the risk of a catastrophic oil spill. British Columbia’s Energy Minister, Adrian Dix, says Canada needs to focus on “real…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice