Marten Falls signs historic $39.5-million agreement with Ontario

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source MARTEN FALLS — Youth on this remote reserve are “very excited” about a road link to Ontario highways and communities, Chief Bruce Achneepineskum said Thursday. They’re “very excited to know it’s going to happen in a few short years, that they’ll be able to drive in and out of our community,” he told reporters at a news conference in Toronto. The Marten Falls chief, Premier Doug Ford and Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford announced and signed a Community Partnership Agreement for development of the Marten Falls Community Access Road that will connect Achneepineskum’s fly-in community to highways. The road will also serve as a key link in the proposed road network leading to the Ring of Fire, where mining companies…



