National News
ticker

Marten Falls signs historic $39.5-million agreement with Ontario

November 28, 2025 258 views

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source MARTEN FALLS — Youth on this remote reserve are “very excited” about a road link to Ontario highways and communities, Chief Bruce Achneepineskum said Thursday. They’re “very excited to know it’s going to happen in a few short years, that they’ll be able to drive in and out of our community,” he told reporters at a news conference in Toronto. The Marten Falls chief, Premier Doug Ford and Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford announced and signed a Community Partnership Agreement for development of the Marten Falls Community Access Road that will connect Achneepineskum’s fly-in community to highways. The road will also serve as a key link in the proposed road network leading to the Ring of Fire, where mining companies…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Manitoba legislature members trade insults over tofu, lattes and criminal past

November 28, 2025 162

By Steve Lambert Tofu-eaters. Misogynists. Criminal. The insults have been flying fast and furious at the…

Read more
National News

A dangerous road for B.C. and Alberta wildlife is getting safer

November 28, 2025 173

By Ainslie Cruickshank, The Narwhal At least 12,959 wild animals died on B.C. roads and highways…

Read more