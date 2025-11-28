Marten Falls signs historic $39.5-million agreement with Ontario

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source MARTEN FALLS — Youth on this remote reserve are “very excited” about a road link to Ontario highways and communities, Chief Bruce Achneepineskum said Thursday. They’re “very excited to know it’s going to happen in a few short years, that they’ll be able to drive in and out of our community,” he told reporters at a news conference in Toronto. The Marten Falls chief, Premier Doug Ford and Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford announced and signed a Community Partnership Agreement for development of the Marten Falls Community Access Road that will connect Achneepineskum’s fly-in community to highways. The road will also serve as a key link in the proposed road network leading to the Ring of Fire, where mining companies…
Related Posts
Manitoba legislature members trade insults over tofu, lattes and criminal past
November 28, 2025 162
By Steve Lambert Tofu-eaters. Misogynists. Criminal. The insults have been flying fast and furious at the…
A dangerous road for B.C. and Alberta wildlife is getting safer
November 28, 2025 173
By Ainslie Cruickshank, The Narwhal At least 12,959 wild animals died on B.C. roads and highways…