Quebec Ombudsman releases report on Viens Commission

November 28, 2025 198 views

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase The Quebec Ombudsman has released its fourth annual progress report on the implementation of the Viens Commission’s calls for action to address systemic discrimination towards Indigenous peoples across the province’s public sector. The report found that despite progress being made in select areas, the adoption of the majority of the calls to action have stagnated. Marjolaine Étienne, president of Quebec Native Women (QNW), called the lack of progress on implementing the Commission’s calls to action “deeply” concerning. “This report from the Ombudsperson confirms what we experience every day: despite timid progress, there remains a lack of genuine political will, an absence of co-construction, and ongoing precarity in the services meant to protect us,” Étienne said. The report also included four new recommendations…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
