Nova Scotia releases environmental racism draft report, won’t commit to apology

November 28, 2025 214 views

By Lyndsay Armstrong Nova Scotia’s opposition parties are criticizing the government for failing to immediately apologize to Mi’kmaq and African Nova Scotian communities for the province’s history of environmental racism, more than a year after a panel of experts included this suggestion as part of a list of recommendations. The provincial government appointed the panel in 2023 to look at how environmentally hazardous projects like landfills, coal plants and toxic waste facilities have harmed racialized communities. On Wednesday, CBC reported on the draft of this panel’s report, which includes the recommendation that an apology be made by the Nova Scotia government. On Thursday, the government released a draft report, dated June 2024, that includes 11 recommendations, such as allocating more resources to Mi’kmaq and African Nova Scotian community groups, committing…

