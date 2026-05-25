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MPs return for Ottawa to begin the final sitting days before summer break

May 25, 2026 70 views

By David Baxter The House of Commons reconvenes today for a final stretch before the summer recess, with a budget bill and Conservative motion set for debate. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he plans to push for a debate on how the government handles First Nations land claims. Poilievre wants the government to put private property owner rights ahead of all other claims, after the Cowichan Tribes decision in B.C. around Aboriginal title. Legislation to implement the spring economic update, which includes other measures such as police authority to search mail with a warrant, continues to work its way through the House of Commons. International politics will also be in play, as Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand prepares to host her Chinese counterpart later this week — the first visit…

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