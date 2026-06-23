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Canada becoming ‘energy superpower’ as 4 Nunavut projects get federal funding, Idlout says

June 23, 2026 210 views

By Arty Sarkisian, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Nunavut will get $17.2 million in federal funding for four clean energy projects that will be part of the country’s Arctic sovereignty push, Nunavut MP Lori Idlout says. “It clearly shows that we are on the road to becoming an energy superpower,” the Liberal politician said at a funding announcement on Monday at the Iqaluit power plant. “Inuit and Indigenous peoples are leading the way.” The money, which comes from the federal departments of Natural Resources and Crown–Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs, will help fund wind turbines and solar energy projects. Nunavut Nukkiksautiit Corp., which is owned by the Qikiqtani Inuit Association, will get $4.8 million for feasibility and engineering design studies of solar and wind projects in Sanirajak, Kinngait and…

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