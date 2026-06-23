National News
ticker

Several First Nations sign deal with Ottawa, Ontario to own part of a nuclear reactor

June 23, 2026 302 views

By Liam Casey Several Ontario First Nations are set to become owners of a new nuclear reactor after striking a commercial partnership with the federal and provincial governments. Ottawa and Ontario are providing loan guarantees of $700 million to the seven Williams Treaties First Nations east of Toronto that will turn into equity for one of the four small modular reactors that are being built at the Darlington New Nuclear Project in Bowmanville, Ont., by Ontario Power Generation. Energy and Mines Minister Stephen Lecce says this is the first equity partnership with First Nations in a nuclear reactor in Canada. He says the investment will result in a minority stake for the First Nations in the facility and will help with economic reconciliation. The Williams Treaties First Nations consist of…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Brantford Police Seek Help Locating Missing Indigenous Girl

June 23, 2026 271

By Alex Murray Writer BRANTFORD, ONT-Brantford Police Service (BPS) is seeking the public’s help  in locating …

Read more
National News

Several First Nations sign deal with Ottawa to own part of a nuclear reactor

June 23, 2026 265

Chief Ted Williams of Rama First Nation was on hand for the announcement (Supplied Photo) By…

Read more