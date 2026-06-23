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Supreme Court nominee Joyal cites access to justice, outreach as key contributions

June 23, 2026 272 views

By Jim Bronskill Supreme Court of Canada nominee Glenn Joyal describes himself as a “candid and constructive spokesperson” for Manitoba’s highest trial court and the judiciary. Prime Minister Mark Carney on Monday tapped Joyal, chief justice of the Court of King’s Bench of Manitoba since 2011, to fill the vacancy on the country’s top court left by the retiring Sheilah Martin. Before becoming a judge, Joyal practised criminal law, constitutional law and civil litigation in Manitoba. The Prime Minister’s Office praised his work on improving access to justice, modernizing court operations and advancing reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples. Joyal, 66, grew up in St. Boniface, Man. He has deep Franco-Manitoban roots on his father’s side, and his mother’s parents were Saskatchewan homesteaders from Poland. In his Supreme Court candidacy submission, Joyal…

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