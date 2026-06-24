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FIFA: Indigenous people from across Canada part of opening

June 24, 2026 239 views
Indigenous peoples were part of the FIFA World Cup 2026™

Indigenous representatives from across Canada gathered in Toronto ahead of the FIFA World Cup opening events to share teachings, songs, dances and cultural traditions in a celebration of Indigenous cultures from coast to coast. Councillor Greg Frazer updated SNEC at the General Finance meeting on June 15 and said he attended a cultural exchange and gift-sharing event at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel on June 11 before the FIFA opening festivities, on June 12, where Indigenous participants involved in the tournament’s opening celebrations came together to learn from one another. Hosted by the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, the gathering brought together representatives from Six Nations of the Grand River, Mi’kmaq communities from Atlantic Canada, the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations from the West Coast, representatives of the Métis…

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