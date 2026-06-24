Local News
Slider

Six Nations Marks Solidarity Day With Water Fun in the Sun!

June 24, 2026 135 views
There may not have been crowds, but Six Nations’ Solidarity Day event meant fun was keeping cool in the sun. See story page 4. (Photo by Alex Murray)

By Alex Murray Writer The crowd may have been small but this year’s Solidarity Day celebrations had a little something for everyone. Sprawled colourfully at the Six Nations Community Hall grounds the Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) Solidarity Day celebration on June 21 had everything from food to water fun to music. But underneath all the fun activities on offer, Solidarity Day at Six Nations is about something more important. SNEC councillor Dean Hill told Turtle Island News, “we’ve got us.” “You just do a 360 right now, and you can see what Solidarity Day is, why everybody comes out for it,” Hill told Turtle Island News as he looked out on the many tents, booths, and bouncy castles. “That’s the amazing part about this is all the people coming…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Norman Bernard acclaimed as Wagmatcook chief

June 24, 2026 95

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post Wagmatcook First Nation Chief Norman Bernard…

Read more
National News

Some Fête nationale celebrations cancelled as police probe deadly Montreal shooting

June 24, 2026 95

By The Canadian Press A Montreal neighbourhood is grieving three people killed this week in a…

Read more