Six Nations Marks Solidarity Day With Water Fun in the Sun!

By Alex Murray Writer The crowd may have been small but this year’s Solidarity Day celebrations had a little something for everyone. Sprawled colourfully at the Six Nations Community Hall grounds the Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) Solidarity Day celebration on June 21 had everything from food to water fun to music. But underneath all the fun activities on offer, Solidarity Day at Six Nations is about something more important. SNEC councillor Dean Hill told Turtle Island News, “we’ve got us.” “You just do a 360 right now, and you can see what Solidarity Day is, why everybody comes out for it,” Hill told Turtle Island News as he looked out on the many tents, booths, and bouncy castles. “That’s the amazing part about this is all the people coming…



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