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Smudging ceremonies part of expanded Indigenous healing efforts at Markham Stouffville Hospital

June 24, 2026 238 views

By Scarlett Liu, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Markham Economist & Sun Patients at Markham Stouffville Hospital can request Indigenous smudging ceremonies as part of a broader effort by Oak Valley Health (OVH) to incorporate Indigenous cultural practices and awareness into health care. While smudging has long been available at the hospital, OVH says updated policies and increased staff awareness are helping integrate the practice more fully into care at Markham Stouffville Hospital, Uxbridge Hospital and the Reactivation Care Centre. Patients, families and community members can request smudging ceremonies, which are supported by the organization’s spiritual and religious care team. “Smudging provides a sense of comfort, safety and serenity connecting people to their surroundings and to all that is higher and beyond their own capacity,” said Elizabeth Yorski, spiritual and religious…

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