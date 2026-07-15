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Chiefs warn they’ll fight any assault on First Nations rights in major projects push

July 15, 2026 197 views

By Alessia Passafiume First Nations chiefs say they’ll oppose any actions by federal and provincial governments to expedite major projects that would undermine their rights and environmental protections. They passed two resolutions at the Assembly of First Nations annual general meeting in Ottawa on Wednesday confirming that stance and committing the AFN to opposing legislation or policies that dilute their rights or undermine their decision-making processes. Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation Chief Veronica Smith said recent federal moves to speed up major projects “have raised concerns among First Nations across Canada that efforts to expedite project approvals may undermine the meaningful implementation of free, prior and informed consent, treaty relationships, environmental stewardship responsibilities and nation-to-nation decision-making.” Many First Nations have expressed concerns about Prime Minister Mark Carney’s major project…

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