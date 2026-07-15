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Northern Ontario fires prompt large-scale evacuations, destroy homes in First Nation

July 15, 2026 239 views

By Maan Alhmidi and Allison Jones Forest fires in northwestern Ontario have devastated several communities, forcing widespread evacuations and destroying homes and buildings in one First Nation as harrowing wildfire videos and images emerge on social media. The fires have prompted evacuation orders for several communities, including Armstrong, Lac La Croix First Nation, Collins First Nation, Whitesand First Nation, Gull Bay First Nation and Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation. Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige said a fast-moving wildfire has advanced toward Namaygoosisagagun First Nation, also known as Collins First Nation. The fire has caused extensive damage and destruction to homes and buildings, Debassige said in a statement. She said community members were forced to flee without the support of emergency services but all have been accounted for…

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