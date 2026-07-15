Wild fire smoke from northern Ontario pushing into southern Ontario including Six Nations

A haze caused by smoke from northern fires fill the skies over the Grand River at Ohsweken Wednesday, July 15, 2026 (Photo by Alex Murray) SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Wildfire smoke drifting into southern Ontario has produced an orange sky hanging over most cities and towns causing an air quality warning to be issued across the province. More relief is expected tomorrow, after Wednesday, July 15th, registered some of the worst air quality in the world as a result of smoke from northwestern Ontario forest fires moving south. Environment Canada updated its air quality warning to orange in the Toronto area as a result of heavy smoke conditions from wildfires. The wildfire smoke caused poor air quality and reduced visibility for much of southern Ontario, the federal weather…



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