First Nation looks to expand gardening programs after landing national award

By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com Terry Lerat is not only thrilled his First Nation has garnered a lucrative national award but pleased with what it will mean for the future of his community. Lerat is a councillor for Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan. Cowessess First Nation and its economic arm, Cowessess Ventures LP, along with Saskatoon-based company B.Nature Biotech, were recently awarded $450,000 through the national HARVEST wasteCANcreate program. This funding came on the heels of a provincial investment of $125,000 from Innovation Saskatchewan this past January. Along with some other contributions, almost $800,000 in total, this will allow Cowessess First Nation to utilize its local organic waste and convert it into enriched soil, which will in turn be used to grow food. Dr. Babak Roshani, the…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice