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Novel puts accountability and forgiveness on the table when a family clashes over faked Indigeneity

August 5, 2026 109 views

 By Shari Narine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com Right from the title of her latest fiction novel real ones, katherena vermette ensures true Indigenous voices are front and centre. “I didn’t want (the title) to be The Pretendian or something about the pretendians because the focus is (Michif sisters) lyn and June and on their story and them taking up the space that is trying to be taken from them,” said vermette. “It’s about them. It’s about the real ones.” real ones hit the bookshelves in fall of 2024 at a time when pretendians in art and academia were being identified. Today, the topic, with the likes of lawyer Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond (2024) and writer Thomas King (2025) being outed, is just as relevant. vermette, who is Red River Métis…

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