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Terrace Bay and Thunder Bay sign EMS base agreement

August 5, 2026 108 views

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SNnewswatch.com TERRACE BAY — A new ambulance base in Terrace Bay has come closer to reality with the recent finalizing of an agreement between the township and the City of Thunder Bay. The township and the city entered into an agreement to support the construction of a modern ambulance base serving North Shore communities. Under the arrangement, Terrace Bay will construct and own a new building at 1006 Highway 17 in the lakeside community. The new station will be leased to the City of Thunder Bay on behalf of Superior North EMS, the region’s paramedic services provider. The base will function as a district hub serving Schreiber, Rossport, Pays Plat First Nation and other communities besides Terrace Bay. It will feature three drive-through…

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