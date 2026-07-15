National News
ticker

Wildfire smoke turns Toronto sky orange, prompts air quality alerts across Ontario

July 15, 2026 64 views

By Kathryn Mannie Smoke from wildfires in northwestern Ontario is drifting south and choking the skies over Toronto and other regions. Environment Canada’s air quality warnings are active from Thunder Bay to Kingston and down to London as several First Nations communities in northwestern Ontario are under mandatory evacuation orders due to forest fires. Jean-Philippe Bégin, a meteorologist with the weather agency, says winds from the northwest will continue to blanket Toronto and southern Ontario with smoke until at least Friday, when winds are expected to change direction and blow smoke north. It could bring relief to southern Ontarians by the end of the week but would put communities north of the fires in the crosshairs. “It’s only displacing the problem,” Bégin said, “as long as the forest fires are…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Feds announce new members of Senate appointments advisory board

July 15, 2026 58

By Catherine Morrison A week after Prime Minister Mark Carney announced his first picks for the…

Read more
National News

Chiefs warn they’ll fight any assault on First Nations rights in major projects push

July 15, 2026 66

By Alessia Passafiume First Nations chiefs say they’ll oppose any actions by federal and provincial governments…

Read more