Wildfire smoke turns Toronto sky orange, prompts air quality alerts across Ontario

By Kathryn Mannie Smoke from wildfires in northwestern Ontario is drifting south and choking the skies over Toronto and other regions. Environment Canada’s air quality warnings are active from Thunder Bay to Kingston and down to London as several First Nations communities in northwestern Ontario are under mandatory evacuation orders due to forest fires. Jean-Philippe Bégin, a meteorologist with the weather agency, says winds from the northwest will continue to blanket Toronto and southern Ontario with smoke until at least Friday, when winds are expected to change direction and blow smoke north. It could bring relief to southern Ontarians by the end of the week but would put communities north of the fires in the crosshairs. “It’s only displacing the problem,” Bégin said, “as long as the forest fires are…



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