Feds announce new members of Senate appointments advisory board

By Catherine Morrison A week after Prime Minister Mark Carney announced his first picks for the Red Chamber, the federal government named almost a dozen people to its Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments. In 2016, the previous Liberal government created the independent advisory board to provide non-binding recommendations on Senate appointments to the prime minister. But the board had become largely dormant under Carney, with most of the seats on it left vacant. On Wednesday, the government announced its plans for the board. The statement said the board will continue to have three federal members, including a chair, and two additional members from each province or territory where a Senate vacancy is to be filled — the same as it was under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. A news release…



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