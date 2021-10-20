Local News
MEET THE CHIEF: Kahnawà:ke Grand Chief Kahsennehawe Sky-Deer

October 20, 2021 2 views
Grand Chief Kahsennehawe Sky-Deer

By Victoria Gray Writer Kahnawà:ke’s journey through the COVID-19 pandemic has shown the strength of the community, but it has also shown a stark division when it comes to safety measures. Grand Chief Kahsennehawe Sky-Deer has worked hard to ensure community members had what they needed to thrive throughout lockdowns, but despite a large number of infections during the fourth wave there are many who oppose new safety measures. “People are angry with the new measures in place, like QR codes (to prove vaccination status). For some kinds of employment vaccination is a requirement.” Sky-deer was elected in July and is the first woman and first member of the LGBT2Q+ community to hold the position. That fresh perspective hasn’t slowed her down through the pandemic because she was already on…

