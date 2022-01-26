MEET THE CHIEF: Gull Bay First Nation Chief…the community wouldn’t let COVID-19 stop progress

By Victoria Gray Writer Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek – Gull Bay First Nation has strived to continue pursuing land claims and treaty rights throughout the pandemic, while also advancing infrastructure and housing projects. Chief Wilfred King knew nothing could wait for the pandemic to end, although he is hopeful it will end soon. “We didn’t want anything to get sidelined by the pandemic. We felt it was important. A lot of things were done through Zoom that advanced those claims immensely. Treaty annuity is already in the court process. It’s in appeals and so fourth, so it had to be done,” he said. The community is about two hours north of Thunder Bay on the north eastern shores of Lake Nipigon. There are 300 residents on the reserve and almost 1,500…



