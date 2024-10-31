Report on missing Indigenous children reveals truth: survivor

KENORA – The release of a final report on missing children and unmarked graves at former residential schools is progress, says Ed Mandamin. Mandamin, from the Treaty 3 community of Iskatewizaagegan #39 Independent First Nation, attended the Cecelia Jeffery Indian Residential School in Kenora from 1973 to 1977. Presently he is the city’s Indigenous relations adviser. “It just means another layer of history and truth has been peeled off,” he said Wednesday of the report, which was released Tuesday. The report calls for the federal government to establish an Indigenous-led commission with funding for a 20-year mandate. Special interlocutor Kimberly Murray, a lawyer from Kanehsatake Mohawk Nation, said Canada is legally and morally obligated to see that a full investigation is conducted. “I will continue to remain hopeful, but I…



