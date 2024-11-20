National News
Ontario First Nation declares state of emergency over gang and addiction crises

November 20, 2024 23 views

Canadian Press-A northern Ontario First Nation declared a state of emergency Tuesday over concurrent crises involving crime, gang activity, addiction and mental health problems that have plagued the community for years. Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg First Nation has asked the province and the federal government for policing and mental health help, Chief Louis Kwissiwa said at a news conference at Queen’s Park. “Organized crime and drug trafficking has created an ever-growing crisis in our community,” Kwissiwa said. “Addiction, violence, and trauma is spreading. Overdoses are increasing. Mental health crises are pushing our resources to their breaking point.” The First Nation, about 350 kilometres north of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., is $5 million in debt after trying for several years to fix the problems, the chief said. They’ve installed security cameras, bought licence…

