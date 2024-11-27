Anti-Indigenous racism training launched for some health-care workers

New made-in-Manitoba training on “culturally safe care” will educate current and future doctors, nurses and their colleagues on anti-Indigenous racism with a goal of improving treatment for all patients. Health-care workers will be able to register for Giga Mino Ganawenimaag Anishinaabeg — an Ojibwa phrase that translates to “We will take good care of the people” — as of Monday. Ongomiizwin-Indigenous Institute of Health and Healing, based out of the University of Manitoba, announced the imminent rollout of its 10-module training program on Tuesday. Participants will be assigned case studies and reflection questions to increase their understanding of historical injustices and persistent prejudices that affect the health outcomes of First Nations, Métis and Inuit people. “A lot of times, racism is almost subterranean,” said Lee Sanderson, one of five Indigenous…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice