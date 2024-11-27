National News
NDP ready to open ‘gates’ to pass Liberal GST holiday bill separate from $250 rebate

November 27, 2024 28 views

OTTAWA-(CP)NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party is ready to introduce motions as early as today that would help the Liberals pass legislation to create their promised GST holiday but only if they separate it from their parallel promise to send $250 cheques to working Canadians. Singh said his party would open the procedural “gates” including motions to extend the sitting hours of the House of Commons to debate and pass the legislation in time for it take effect as promised on Dec. 14. Last week, the Liberals brought forward a plan to pause the GST on items like premade grocery items, beer and wine, toys and other holiday staples. The pause would last for two months. Singh says the NDP supports this idea, but oppose the associated $250 working…

