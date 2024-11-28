National News
Native healer will wait several more months before sentence is handed down for assaulting client

November 28, 2024 23 views

By Keith Lacey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Penticton Herald PENTICTON B.C.-A First Nation healer convicted of assaulting one of his longtime clients during a traditional healing session more than two years ago in Penticton won’t find out his punishment for several more months. After a highly-emotional trial that lasted more than four weeks earlier this fall, Donald Wayne Ashley was found not guilty of three counts of sexual assault, but guilty of one count of assault. Ashley was originally charged with six counts of sexual assault on allegations that he inappropriately touched several women during different native healing sessions over a four-day period in the middle of October 2022 in Penticton. On Monday, Ashley’s lawyer Mark Norha, appearing via video from Vancouver, told a Justice of the Peace his client…

