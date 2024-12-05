National News
Diabo, Chiefs hold high-level meetings on Parliament Hill

December 5, 2024 44 views

 By Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter  With one eye on his own community’s affairs and one eye on what Canada is doing, Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Grand Chief Cody Diabo travelled to Ottawa earlier this week to hold high-level meetings on Parliament Hill. On Tuesday, Diabo attended the Iroquois Caucus General Assembly, as well as holding a second meeting in three weeks with Conservative Party shadow Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Jamie Schmale. Diabo said he hopes to leverage that relationship into a meeting with Tory leader Pierre Poilievre at some point in the future. “Yes, I met with him and seeing what’s happening in the polls, I thought it was important, and I’m hoping to meet with Poilievre at some point, too. Just seeing the way it’s going,” Diabo said….

