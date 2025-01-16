Canadian minister warns that Americans will experience economic pain from Trump tariffs

By Fatima Hussein, Josh Boak And Chris Rugaber WASHINGTON (AP) — Canada’s energy minister came to Washington this week to warn U.S. lawmakers about President-elect Donald Trump’s tariffs threat on Canada: They’d inflict economic pain on Americans, with higher prices and job losses. Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada’s minister of energy and natural resources, said he feels obligated to sound the alarm about the inflationary risks being created by a president who was elected in large part on the promise of bringing down prices. “It will mean higher gas prices, it will mean higher food prices, it will mean higher natural gas prices for heating people’s homes,” he told The Associated Press on Wednesday. “It will mean higher electricity prices. That’s not something Donald Trump campaigned on. He campaigned on actually reducing…



