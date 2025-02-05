National News
CP NewsAlert: RCMP treat four deaths on Saskatchewan First Nation as homicides

February 5, 2025 2 views

By Jeremy Simes -CP-RCMP say four deaths on Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation in southern Saskatchewan are being treated as homicides and the initial investigation suggests the home was targeted. Mounties say the dead are two men and two women. More coming….

