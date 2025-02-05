CP NewsAlert: RCMP treat four deaths on Saskatchewan First Nation as homicides

By Jeremy Simes -CP-RCMP say four deaths on Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation in southern Saskatchewan are being treated as homicides and the initial investigation suggests the home was targeted. Mounties say the dead are two men and two women. More coming….
This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.Register
Add Your Voice
Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page
.