FIFA drops Vancouver remix of World Cup theme song featuring local FirstNations

March 14, 2025 3 views

By Abby Luciano, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, North Shore News Three local First Nations will help welcome the world to the 2026 FIFA World Cup next year through a remix of the massive event’s theme song. FIFA released the Vancouver remix of the World Cup theme song Monday after local producer and DJ Grayson Repp worked with səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) and xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam) Nation artists to bring the song to life. The Vancouver remix features First Nation vocals and instruments while blending electronic dance music sounds. “The concept actually started with pen and paper. I wrote down all the sights and sounds of Vancouver – so I incorporated sounds of waves crashing, rain falling – and then what really brought it together was working with the…

