National News
ticker

Advocates and family of man shot by RCMP launch ‘people’s tribunal’ to probe police

March 16, 2025 53 views

By Nono Shen Legal advocates and relatives of an Indigenous man shot dead by RCMP officers in Campbell River, B.C., in 2021 have launched what they call a “people’s tribunal” to investigate crimes committed by police. Laura Holland, the mother of Jared Lowndes, says she’s “tired of waiting” for justice for her son, who was shot twice in the back in his car at a Tim Hortons drive-thru. The B.C. Prosecution Service last year declined to lay charges against any of the three officers involved in the incident, which the service says included Lowndes reversing his car into a police vehicle, trying to bear-spray police and stabbing a police dog to death. A group including Wet’suwet’en First Nation member Holland and her supporters, the B.C. Civil Liberties Association and Pivot…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Area flood warnings issued include Six Nations, Brantford and Brant County

March 16, 2025 44

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Grand River flooding thresholds are in effect for Fourth Line…

Read more
National News

Alert issued on potential measles exposure after case confirmed in Calgary

March 16, 2025 65

-CP-Alberta Health Services is warning the public about a possible exposure to measles after a case…

Read more