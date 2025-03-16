Advocates and family of man shot by RCMP launch ‘people’s tribunal’ to probe police

By Nono Shen Legal advocates and relatives of an Indigenous man shot dead by RCMP officers in Campbell River, B.C., in 2021 have launched what they call a “people’s tribunal” to investigate crimes committed by police. Laura Holland, the mother of Jared Lowndes, says she’s “tired of waiting” for justice for her son, who was shot twice in the back in his car at a Tim Hortons drive-thru. The B.C. Prosecution Service last year declined to lay charges against any of the three officers involved in the incident, which the service says included Lowndes reversing his car into a police vehicle, trying to bear-spray police and stabbing a police dog to death. A group including Wet’suwet’en First Nation member Holland and her supporters, the B.C. Civil Liberties Association and Pivot…
