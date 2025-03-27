Today in history

March 26 In 1885, the first battle of the Northwest Rebellion took place between Northwest Mounted Police and Metis troops at Duck Lake, Sask. Metis under Louis Riel battled police under Supt. L.N.F. Crozier, who was in charge of defending the area. The shot that began the battle was fired over a misunderstanding when representatives of the two sides came out to negotiate with each other. Crozier gave the order to retreat after a battle lasting about 45 minutes, in which 17 of his men were killed. The Metis lost five men. In 2018, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau formally exonerated six Tsilhqot’in chiefs who were hanged by B.C.’s colonial government following a deadly confrontation with white road builders during the so-called “Chilcotin War of 1864.’’ March 29 In 2016, nine…



