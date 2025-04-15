National News
Names sought for project honouring missing, murdered Indigenous women

April 15, 2025 104 views

By Alexandra Noad, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lethbridge Herald A recent business graduate from the White Bear First Nation in Prince Edward Island is honouring missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls across North America, traditionally known as Turtle Island, through a cape with cones of names from those who have lost loved ones. Lox MacMillan-Metatawabin, lead of the project, which she named The Silent Jingle, says the idea came to her about two years ago during a brainstorming session on Post-it notes. “The vision came right there when we were just coming up with ideas and I was like ‘it could be red, it could signify missing and murdered Indigenous women and two-Spirit.” She says the name alludes to the voices which aren’t able to share what happened to…

