Doig River First Nation officially opens cultural education centre

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca DOIG RIVER FIRST NATION, B.C. — After some postponements, Doig River First Nation (DRFN) officially opened its new cultural education centre. Local figures like former North Peace MLA Dan Davies, stewartship manager of the Fort St. John Association for Community Living Jared Braun and representatives from Northern Lights College joined DRFN Chief Trevor Makadahay and the band council to cut the ribbon on the Doig River Cultural Centre on Thursday, April 17th. Makadahay said the unveiling to the public is a “big step” for the overall continued growth of DRFN’s culture. “[It] really provides us a space to invest in our culture,” said Makadahay. “[We can] put time into it with language, development of curriculum, all of that.” Inside the two-story building…



