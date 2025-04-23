Even politicians need training

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) appears to be jumping feet first into labour issues. The current council, who seems to have an aversion to political issues, is now encroaching on its human resources department’s territory. At a number of meetings since the new council was elected, the Elected Chief has met privately in her office with staff complaining of a variety of issues involving their working conditions breaching what has always been and continues to be, a no-go zone for any politician at any level. Staffing issues has always been the domain of human resources. Since the Elected Chief appears to be suffering from a job description let’s be brief. Staff complaints are sent to directors who send them to the Senior Administrative Officer (SAO) who meets with the Human…
Related Posts
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon to represent Canada at Pope Francis’s funeral Saturday
April 23, 2025 159
By Dylan Robertson Gov. Gen. Mary Simon will represent Canada at the funeral for Pope Francis…
CP NewsAlert: Medicine man sentenced to 8 years in prison for sex assaults of women
April 23, 2025 137
A Saskatchewan man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the sexual assaults of…