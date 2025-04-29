Weather warning in effect for Six Nations, Brant County areas

Six Nations of the Grand River is under a weather alert with a severe thunderstorm watch in effect. Environment Canada has issued a warning that severe winds with damaging gusts of up to 110km/hr could occur along with hail and have also issued a risk of a tornado. Damages could occur to buildings, roofs, shingles and windows. Winds could toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break High winds could also see power outages and tree branches to fall. Motorists are warned to be prepared ot adjust your driving with changing road conditions and high winds. …



