Six Nations Police’ “Project Roll the Dice” sees two facing drug charges

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Police have charged two people in connection with a drug investigation dubbed “Project Roll the Dice.” A Six Nations Police (SNP) Drug Enforcement Unit fentanyl and cocaine trafficking investigation came to an end Friday May 2nd after police armed with drug and substances act search warrants raided a Mississauga Road residence and a vehicle located in the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation. As a result of the investigation SNP seized: – Approximiately 58 grams of fentanyl – Approximately 17 grams of cocaine – Bulk currency, drug packaging, digital scales and cell phones Police arrested and charged: Darryl Thomas Wythe Jr. 31, of Mississaugas of the Credit First Nations, ON, , He has been charged with – Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page