National News
Six Nations Police’ “Project Roll the Dice” sees two facing drug charges

May 5, 2025 175 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Police have charged two people in connection with a drug investigation dubbed “Project Roll the Dice.” A Six Nations Police (SNP) Drug Enforcement Unit fentanyl and cocaine trafficking investigation came to an end  Friday May 2nd after police armed with  drug and substances act search warrants  raided a Mississauga Road residence and a vehicle located in the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation. As a result of the investigation SNP seized: – Approximiately 58 grams of fentanyl – Approximately 17 grams of cocaine – Bulk currency, drug packaging, digital scales and cell phones Police arrested and charged: Darryl Thomas Wythe Jr. 31, of Mississaugas of the Credit First Nations, ON, , He has been charged with – Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking…

