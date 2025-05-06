US stocks sink again as more companies detail damage they’re taking because of Trump’s trade war

National News
By Stan Choe NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are sinking Tuesday as AI mania on Wall Street loses more steam and as more companies scrub their forecasts for upcoming profits because of uncertainty created by President Donald Trump’s tariffs. The S&P 500 was down 0.6% in afternoon trading and on track for a second drop after breaking a nine-day winning streak, its longest such run in more than 20 years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 310 points, or 0.8%, as of 1:29 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.8% lower. Palantir Technologies was one of the heaviest weights on the market after falling 13.3%. The company, which offers an AI platform for customers, dropped even though it reported a profit for the latest quarter that…

