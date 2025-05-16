National News
Hudson’s Bay to sell name, stripes, brands to Canadian Tire for $30 million

May 16, 2025 89 views

By Tara Deschamps Hudson’s Bay is getting a second life with a new owner — Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. Canadian Tire said Thursday that it will pay $30 million for intellectual property belonging to the retailer, which is Canada’s oldest company. The sale includes the overarching Hudson’s Bay brand, its iconic, multicoloured stripes motif, its coat of arms and other brand trademarks. The deal allows products under these names to be sold by Canadian Tire, which also owns SportChek, Party City, Mark’s and Pro Hockey Life, at their 1,700 stores. The exchange includes houseware brands Gluckstein and Distinctly Home, as well as apparel line Hudson North, said a source familiar with the deal, who is not being named because they were unauthorized to speak about it. Canadian Tire CEO Greg…

