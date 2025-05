First Nations call on Carney to deliver on clean water and housing in first 100 days

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government faces its first major test on Indigenous infrastructure when Parliament resumes — First Nations leaders are demanding reintroduction of stalled water legislation and new investments in community-led housing within the first 100 days. Senator Paul Prosper, Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, and other First Nations leaders unveiled seven “Canada Strong” priorities in Ottawa this week. They identified clean water and housing as urgent areas for immediate federal action, among other priorities for economic development and fisheries management. Clean water legislation Indigenous Services Canada has issued 32 long-term drinking water advisories in First Nations communities. Neskantaga First Nation has been under a boil water advisory for almost 30 years. In 2024, the…



