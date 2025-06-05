Canmore resident hoping to launch Indigenous Centres of Excellence across Canada

By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative, Rocky Mountain Outlook CANMORE – Tim Carwell has been spearheading his social enterprise called DreamsTree Community Investments for several years. And Carwell, a Canmore resident and member of Beaver First Nation in Alberta, is now looking to expand upon his venture by creating Indigenous Centres of Excellence across the country. Carwell created his social enterprise three years ago, in honour of his late mother Janette, who was part of the Sixties Scoop. The scoop saw the widespread removal of Indigenous children, taken from their families and communities and adopted by non-Indigenous families. Carwell’s mother died in 2024. Carwell, 56, created Dreams Tree Community Investments through The CommAlert Group and is the CEO of the company that provides emergency communication services. “My mom had been…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice