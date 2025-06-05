National News
ticker

Canmore resident hoping to launch Indigenous Centres of Excellence across Canada

June 5, 2025 149 views

By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative, Rocky Mountain Outlook CANMORE – Tim Carwell has been spearheading his social enterprise called DreamsTree Community Investments for several years. And Carwell, a Canmore resident and member of Beaver First Nation in Alberta, is now looking to expand upon his venture by creating Indigenous Centres of Excellence across the country. Carwell created his social enterprise three years ago, in honour of his late mother Janette, who was part of the Sixties Scoop. The scoop saw the widespread removal of Indigenous children, taken from their families and communities and adopted by non-Indigenous families. Carwell’s mother died in 2024. Carwell, 56, created Dreams Tree Community Investments through The CommAlert Group and is the CEO of the company that provides emergency communication services. “My mom had been…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

The Ontairo Fire marshall is investigating after fire broke out in a trailer that claimed the life of a Six Nations woman. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)
National News

Ontario Fire Marshall investigating fire that claims life of Six Nations woman

June 5, 2025 182

 The Ontario Fire Marshall is investigating after fire broke out in a trailer that claimed the…

Read more
National News

Brantford police arrest man with loaded firearm at city skate park

June 5, 2025 138

BRANTFORD, ONT- A Toronto man is facing a series of firearm related charges after a disturbance…

Read more