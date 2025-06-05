Inuvik Works to receive $300K in next four years

By Aastha Sethi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio Inuvik Works is set to receive $75,000 annually over the next four years through a contribution from a national non-profit. The Canadian Women’s Foundation has allocated the cash through its Northern Women and Girls grant. Inuvik Works, designed to help residents re-enter the workforce, had been inactive for some time before councillors voted last November to revive it. Part of that project involved restarting the Next to New thrift store. Earlier this year, the town secured $28,375 from the Northwest Territories’ Department of Education, Culture and Employment for the program’s launch. Patricia Davison, interim manager of the program, said the GNWT has since provided additional backing of just over $20,000 through its Waste Reduction and Recovery Program. While the contribution agreement…



