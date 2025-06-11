Indigenous leaders express alarm as Ontario’s Bill 5 becomes law

By Jacqueline St. Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor ONTARIO—Despite vocal opposition from Indigenous Nations, environmental organizations, and the Ontario Federation of Agriculture (OFA), the Ford government is pushing ahead with Bill 5—the “Protecting Ontario by Enabling Economic Growth Act, 2025.” The bill, which amends multiple environmental and land-use statutes, including those that attempt to overturn nation to nation treaty with First Nations in Ontario, has passed committee and is now on its way to third reading in the Ontario Legislature. The legislation has been widely criticized for weakening key environmental safeguards, limiting public input, and undermining Indigenous rights to consultation and consent. Among its most controversial provisions are amendments to the Endangered Species Act, the Planning Act, which opens up threats to any and all lands, private…



